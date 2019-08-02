Channels

Restaurants wear a deserted look on Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong. The city’s food and beverage industry is reeling from the effects of US-China trade war and protests over extradition bill. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s food and beverage industry takes a hit from US-China trade war and ongoing protests over extradition bill

  • Total values of restaurant receipts post overall 0.4 per cent fall year on year in second quarter of 2019, and 4.6 per cent slump from first quarter
  • Extradition bill protests affect people’s mood to dine out, resulting in poor restaurant revenues, even when stock market bounces back, says economist
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 10:04pm, 2 Aug, 2019

