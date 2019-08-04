A construction site at Tak Long Estate (left) and subsidised housing De Novo (right) in Kai Tak. The infrastructure sector is all set for a boost. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government to impart leadership training to senior officials and project leaders to improve standards and efficiency of construction projects
- Government needs to work out policies to increase capacity of construction sector that is expected to get a fillip, development minister writes
- Centre of Excellence for Major Project Leaders will train officials under the guidance of University of Oxford’s Said Business School
Topic | Infrastructure
