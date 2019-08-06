Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, leaving passengers stranded and others unable to land. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong International Airport plays catch-up after anti-government strike cancels hundreds of flights

  • Long waits and congestion expected as global hub works to get passengers to their destinations
  • Local airlines cancelled about 250 passenger flights after air traffic controllers, flight attendants, pilots and ground crew joined strike
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:37am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, leaving passengers stranded and others unable to land. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters start a fire at Sha Tin Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Anti-government protesters unleash chaos across Hong Kong in unprecedented citywide rampage

  • City leader Carrie Lam warns demonstrators have gone beyond protests to attack national sovereignty
  • Police have fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas since the first clashes erupted on June 9, arresting 502 people in total
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 10:59am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters start a fire at Sha Tin Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.