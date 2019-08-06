Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, leaving passengers stranded and others unable to land. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong International Airport plays catch-up after anti-government strike cancels hundreds of flights
- Long waits and congestion expected as global hub works to get passengers to their destinations
- Local airlines cancelled about 250 passenger flights after air traffic controllers, flight attendants, pilots and ground crew joined strike
Protesters start a fire at Sha Tin Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-government protesters unleash chaos across Hong Kong in unprecedented citywide rampage
- City leader Carrie Lam warns demonstrators have gone beyond protests to attack national sovereignty
- Police have fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas since the first clashes erupted on June 9, arresting 502 people in total
