Shops remain shuttered on Tuesday, amid anger and violence on the streets. Photo: Sam Tsang
Help small traders weather the political storm, government urged, as anger and clashes over extradition bill protests rumble on
- Trade leader says shops and restaurants had their takings cut in half during Monday’s strike and later clashes
- He says he urged the finance chief to help business owners weather the storm
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Slower growth in tourist arrivals was also blamed for weakened retail sales. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong extradition bill protests and US-China trade war hit city’s retail sales in June, down by 6.7 per cent
- Sales totals down 6.7 per cent year on year, the fifth such monthly decline in a row
- Government blames weak global and local outlooks and other headwinds weighing on consumer sentiment
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
