Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters are hit by tear gas after occupying Harcourt Road in Admiralty during one of many clashes with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s summer of discontent could lead to ‘chilly winter’ for tourism industry and leading figure fears impact could be worse than Sars outbreak

  • Visitor numbers and hotel occupancy rates down by nearly 30 per cent over past few weeks
  • Travel Industry Council chairman Jason Wong says sector is in shock as commerce minister warns about impact on jobs
Topic |   Tourism
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Kanis Leung  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 11:19pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters are hit by tear gas after occupying Harcourt Road in Admiralty during one of many clashes with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.