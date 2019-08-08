Anti-government protesters are hit by tear gas after occupying Harcourt Road in Admiralty during one of many clashes with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s summer of discontent could lead to ‘chilly winter’ for tourism industry and leading figure fears impact could be worse than Sars outbreak
- Visitor numbers and hotel occupancy rates down by nearly 30 per cent over past few weeks
- Travel Industry Council chairman Jason Wong says sector is in shock as commerce minister warns about impact on jobs
