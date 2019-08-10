Filipino domestic helpers on a Sunday in Central. The Philippine government said it might ban its citizens from working in Hong Kong because of recent protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Majority of Filipino domestic helpers won’t consider leaving Hong Kong because of recent anti-government protests, poll finds
- Survey shows 97 per cent of those polled would not consider leaving or going back to the Philippines despite a potential government ban
- Results come as Manila mulls suspending worker arrangements because of escalating turmoil and a recent arrest
