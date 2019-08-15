Samples of prepackaged vegetarian meat sold in Hong Kong, 35 of which were examined by the Consumer Council. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Vegetarian ‘meat’ in Hong Kong is not as healthy as manufacturers claim, and one product contains animal traces: consumer watchdog
- Consumer Council examines 35 samples of prepackaged vegetarian ‘meat’ and says all fail to satisfy requirements on nutrition labelling
- Some products found to be high in salt content and others to have less protein than advertised
