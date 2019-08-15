Hong Kong businesses are facing an economic slowdown amid escalating social unrest caused by anti-government protests and uncertainty from the US-China trade war. Photo: EPA-EFE
Businesses welcome Hong Kong government relief measures to help ride out economic downturn but retail sector and tenants of private landlords feel left out
- Many businesses will benefit from fees and charges being waived for one year, while others will get rent cuts for six months
- Retailers say measures don’t do enough to address their plight
Topic | Hong Kong economy
