Anti-government protesters fill Victoria Park Road and the Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay during last weekend’s rally. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ordinary Hongkongers feeling pinch as anti-government protests hit tourism and force hotels to send staff on unpaid leave
- Mira Hong Kong, InterContinental Hong Kong and others all struggling as occupancy rates plummet
- Staff tell Post they are being forced to take leave in what is normally city’s peak season
