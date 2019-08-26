Billions of US dollars have been wiped off the value of Hong Kong exports in July figures published on Monday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong exports fall 5.7 per cent as US-China trade war bites
- Exports shrink HK$339 billion in July on same month last year, official city figures show
- Government says weakening economic growth globally and US-China relations have affected performance
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
Billions of US dollars have been wiped off the value of Hong Kong exports in July figures published on Monday. Photo: Roy Issa