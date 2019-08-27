Hong Kong is on the verge of slipping into a technical recession. Photo: Roy Issa
New US-China trade war tariffs are ‘total war on commodities’ and will deal another blow to Hong Kong’s brittle economy, city’s commerce chief says
- Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau warns city’s GDP will face even greater pressure for rest of the year
- Hong Kong on verge of slipping into technical recession as business chambers report 30 per cent decrease on American orders in past year
Topic | US-China trade war
Hong Kong is on the verge of slipping into a technical recession. Photo: Roy Issa