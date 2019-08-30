The number of mainland Chinese tourists coming to Hong Kong fell for the first time in years. Photo: Winson Wong
Number of tourists coming to Hong Kong drops as anti-government protests deter visitors
- A total of 5.19 million people visited the city in July, Hong Kong Tourism Board says on Friday
- Number of mainland Chinese visitors falls for the first time in years
