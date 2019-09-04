Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The pressure on Hong Kong’s economy from the trade war and city protests is evident through a decline in private sector confidence. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong recession alert as new business orders dry up amid cocktail of US-China trade war and anti-government protests

  • Ten-year low in key test of business health driven by waning orders from mainland China
  • Troubled private sector leads economist to warn city economy could shrink by up to 4.5 per cent over a year
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 1:24pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The pressure on Hong Kong’s economy from the trade war and city protests is evident through a decline in private sector confidence. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.