Financial Secretary Paul Chan has announced support for smaller firms in Hong Kong, who have been hit by the trade war and protest crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong officials offer firms caught in US-China trade war and city protests fast-tracked access to government funds worth up to HK$35 billion
- City’s economy bosses say funding measures designed to help small and medium-sized companies ‘ride out the storm’
- Measures revealed as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to make concessions to protesters
