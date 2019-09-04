Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has announced support for smaller firms in Hong Kong, who have been hit by the trade war and protest crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong officials offer firms caught in US-China trade war and city protests fast-tracked access to government funds worth up to HK$35 billion

  • City's economy bosses say funding measures designed to help small and medium-sized companies 'ride out the storm'
  • Measures revealed as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to make concessions to protesters
Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 4:32pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has announced support for smaller firms in Hong Kong, who have been hit by the trade war and protest crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
