General photo of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange statues (bronze sculptures of bulls) taken in Central. 10JAN18 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Beleaguered Hong Kong hit by double whammy as Fitch Ratings downgrades city and stock exchange hit by cyberattacks
- Rating firm reports ongoing demonstrations had inflicted ‘long-lasting damage’ to global perceptions of the quality and effectiveness of city’s governance system
- City leader Carrie Lam shrugs off the move, saying unrest has not undermined ‘one country, two systems’ at all
Topic | Hong Kong economy
