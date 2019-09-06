Channels

General photo of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange statues (bronze sculptures of bulls) taken in Central. 10JAN18 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Beleaguered Hong Kong hit by double whammy as Fitch Ratings downgrades city and stock exchange hit by cyberattacks

  • Rating firm reports ongoing demonstrations had inflicted ‘long-lasting damage’ to global perceptions of the quality and effectiveness of city’s governance system
  • City leader Carrie Lam shrugs off the move, saying unrest has not undermined ‘one country, two systems’ at all
Denise Tsang  

Kimmy Chung  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:00pm, 6 Sep, 2019

General photo of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange statues (bronze sculptures of bulls) taken in Central. 10JAN18 SCMP / Sam Tsang
