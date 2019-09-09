Channels

Hong Kong commerce chief Edward Yau has urged the US to focus on its bilateral trading relationship with the city, and not on the protests. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy

US making ‘unnecessary’ link between human rights and trade, Hong Kong commerce chief Edward Yau says

  • Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau believes US is trying to link Hong Kong protests with its trade war with China
  • Yau says city has suffered serious collateral damage as he urges Washington to focus on trading relationship not protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:54am, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

