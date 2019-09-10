Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police fire tear gas near in Causeway Bay during confrontations with protesters following a march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States in Central for the Anti-Extradition Bill Protest â praying for HK: petition for HK human rights and democracy act. 08SEP19 SCMP / Felix Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong tourism suffers worst downturn since Sars outbreak in 2003 – arrivals down 40 per cent in August over protest crisis

  • Damage to tourism, one of the four pillar industries, sends shock waves through local industries from catering to hotels and retail
  • Shocking scenes of emptiness at Disneyland and Ocean Park – with malls and shopping districts also feeling the pinch
Topic |   Tourism
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fire tear gas near in Causeway Bay during confrontations with protesters following a march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States in Central for the Anti-Extradition Bill Protest â praying for HK: petition for HK human rights and democracy act. 08SEP19 SCMP / Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.