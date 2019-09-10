Riot police fire tear gas near in Causeway Bay during confrontations with protesters following a march from Chater Garden to the Consulate General of the United States in Central for the Anti-Extradition Bill Protest â praying for HK: petition for HK human rights and democracy act. 08SEP19 SCMP / Felix Wong
Hong Kong tourism suffers worst downturn since Sars outbreak in 2003 – arrivals down 40 per cent in August over protest crisis
- Damage to tourism, one of the four pillar industries, sends shock waves through local industries from catering to hotels and retail
- Shocking scenes of emptiness at Disneyland and Ocean Park – with malls and shopping districts also feeling the pinch
Topic | Tourism
