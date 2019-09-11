Edward Yau (background), Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, speaking at the Belt and Road Summit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Commerce minister warns of headwinds of US-China trade war and the damage protectionism could do to Hong Kong
- Edward Yau spoke of ‘hiccups’ faced by global trade liberalisation at Belt and Road Summit
- Xie Feng, senior official at China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong says Belt and Road will ensure better role for city’s in country’s development
Topic | US-China trade war
Edward Yau (background), Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, speaking at the Belt and Road Summit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse