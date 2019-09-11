Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. A land supply task force said taking one-fifth of the 172-hectare course would help ease the city's housing crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong pressure group calls on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to take back all of Fanling golf course and reconsider Lantau island plan amid protest turmoil

  • Housing group expresses doubt city leader’s plan to create artificial islands could be achieved amid ongoing protest crisis
  • Separately, pro-Beijing party calls on government to speed up land resumption in rural areas
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Joyce Ng  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 9:36pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. A land supply task force said taking one-fifth of the 172-hectare course would help ease the city's housing crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.