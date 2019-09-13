Channels

The Lands Resumption Ordinance allows the government to take back privately leased land for an established 'public purpose'. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong developers who are 'hoarding land for profit' should have it seized by government, says article in Beijing mouthpiece People's Daily

  • Comment piece appeared online and said developers had turned city 'into a swamp where housing is unaffordable and inadequate'
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam has been reluctant to enforce law in past pointing to potential legal ramifications of such a move
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Joyce Ng

Joyce Ng  

Updated: 12:38pm, 13 Sep, 2019

The Lands Resumption Ordinance allows the government to take back privately leased land for an established ‘public purpose’. Photo: Winson Wong
Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung said on Thursday that the ongoing unrest has negatively affected business and hurt confidence among the international business community. Photo: Tory Ho
Companies

Hong Kong's 'unwise policies' fuelled protests, unrest in city, Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan says

  • Unrest in the city 'cannot but negatively affect business', Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan says
  • Protests result of 'unwise policies made locally and not initiated by Beijing', Chan says
Topic | Hang Lung Properties
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:52am, 13 Sep, 2019

Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung said on Thursday that the ongoing unrest has negatively affected business and hurt confidence among the international business community. Photo: Tory Ho
