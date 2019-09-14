Ping Yeung Mural Village in the New Territories with Shenzhen’s Lo Wu district in the background. Photo: Roy Issa
Can the Lands Resumption Ordinance offer a way out of Hong Kong’s housing crisis and quell protests?
- Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party has called on the government to seize private developers’ land for public housing
- Some accuse Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong of trying to win back voters it fears lost ahead of district council elections
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Ping Yeung Mural Village in the New Territories with Shenzhen’s Lo Wu district in the background. Photo: Roy Issa