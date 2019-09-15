On his official blog on Sunday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the annual capital works expenditure would be expected to rise to more than HK$100 billion every year over the next few years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan pledges to speed up infrastructure works to boost job opportunities and revive economy
- Annual capital works expenditure may rise to more than HK$100 billion every year over next few years, from HK$80 billion a year now, Chan writes on blog
- More investment in infrastructure will boost Hong Kong’s economic growth and improve people’s livelihood in challenging times, he hopes
