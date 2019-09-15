Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

On his official blog on Sunday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the annual capital works expenditure would be expected to rise to more than HK$100 billion every year over the next few years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan pledges to speed up infrastructure works to boost job opportunities and revive economy

  • Annual capital works expenditure may rise to more than HK$100 billion every year over next few years, from HK$80 billion a year now, Chan writes on blog
  • More investment in infrastructure will boost Hong Kong’s economic growth and improve people’s livelihood in challenging times, he hopes
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 9:10pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

On his official blog on Sunday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the annual capital works expenditure would be expected to rise to more than HK$100 billion every year over the next few years. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.