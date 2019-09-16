Channels

Clement Chan (left), chairman of the Consumer Council’s publicity and community relations committee sit alongside and Gilly Wong, the council’s CEO, at a press conference detailing the watchdog’s latest findings. Photo: Tory Ho
That supermarket deal might not be the bargain you thought it was, says Hong Kong Consumer Council as it suggests city’s retailers mislead shoppers

  • Watchdog reveals price comparison tricks businesses use to get people to buy goods on sale
  • Council urges Customs and Excise Department to take action after first raising issue five years ago
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Su Xinqi

Updated: 4:20pm, 16 Sep, 2019

