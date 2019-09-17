Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

During Hong Kong cinema’s heyday, audiences flocked to see films such as A Better Tomorrow, starring Chow Yun-fat. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy

Can surprise hits and cash boosts revive Hong Kong’s faded film industry?

  • Decades on from the local industry’s heyday, small films by debut directors have won attention at home and abroad
  • With government funding set to get a cash injection, some see a glimmer of hope for the once-proud local scene
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:18am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

During Hong Kong cinema’s heyday, audiences flocked to see films such as A Better Tomorrow, starring Chow Yun-fat. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.