Young people are increasingly priced out of Hong Kong’s housing market, becoming a major source of grievance. Photo: Fung Chang
Public housing group calls on Hong Kong government to subsidise young people in buying their first homes
- Proposal is one of 13 initiatives suggested by pro-establishment Federation of Public Housing Estates to boost housing supply for young people
- Federation says that though housing is source of anti-government grievances, proposal has nothing to do with current political unrest
