The Cyberport in Pok Fu Lam houses about 600 tech companies, of which 30 are from the US. Photo: Handout
Cyberport chairman Lee George Lam wants Hong Kong and United States to work closely on digital entertainment and artificial intelligence
- Hong Kong remains a springboard for US companies to enter the market in mainland China and expand base in Asia, Lam says
- He expresses desire to work closely with the University of Southern California and Hollywood in particular
