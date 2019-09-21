Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Cyberport in Pok Fu Lam houses about 600 tech companies, of which 30 are from the US. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy

Cyberport chairman Lee George Lam wants Hong Kong and United States to work closely on digital entertainment and artificial intelligence

  • Hong Kong remains a springboard for US companies to enter the market in mainland China and expand base in Asia, Lam says
  • He expresses desire to work closely with the University of Southern California and Hollywood in particular
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 6:15am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Cyberport in Pok Fu Lam houses about 600 tech companies, of which 30 are from the US. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.