Hong Kong commerce chief Edward Yau says American investors unshaken by protest crisis – and US human rights bill unlikely to hurt economy
- Edward Yau says many US companies ‘understand Hong Kong’s situation’ and are undeterred about operating in the city
- Yau also doubts whether the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act will be approved by US Congress
