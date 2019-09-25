Officials at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new plastic recycling facility at EcoPark in Tuen Mun on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong government announces rent cut for tenants of EcoPark by half to boost economy hit by US-China trade war and months of political unrest
- Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing announces plan at groundbreaking ceremony for new plastic recycling facility at EcoPark
- Rent cut will be effective for six months from October 1
Topic | Hong Kong protests
