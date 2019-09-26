Samuel Chan Ka-yan, chairman of the Consumer Council’s legal protection committee (left), sits alongside council chairman Paul Lam Ting-kwok as they discuss the report on money lending. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong needs new law to combat city’s money lenders says watchdog, as aggressive sales tactics and skyrocketing interest rates see multiple bankruptcies soar
- Number of people in financial trouble jumps an eye-watering 309 per cent as Consumer Council calls old rules outdated
- Study finds evidence of people borrowing from multiple lenders
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Samuel Chan Ka-yan, chairman of the Consumer Council’s legal protection committee (left), sits alongside council chairman Paul Lam Ting-kwok as they discuss the report on money lending. Photo: Nora Tam