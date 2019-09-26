Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Samuel Chan Ka-yan, chairman of the Consumer Council’s legal protection committee (left), sits alongside council chairman Paul Lam Ting-kwok as they discuss the report on money lending. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong needs new law to combat city’s money lenders says watchdog, as aggressive sales tactics and skyrocketing interest rates see multiple bankruptcies soar

  • Number of people in financial trouble jumps an eye-watering 309 per cent as Consumer Council calls old rules outdated
  • Study finds evidence of people borrowing from multiple lenders
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 3:31pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Samuel Chan Ka-yan, chairman of the Consumer Council’s legal protection committee (left), sits alongside council chairman Paul Lam Ting-kwok as they discuss the report on money lending. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.