One borrower received only HK$2,000 for a HK$4,000 loan that came with a HK$25,000 penalty if repayment was late by an hour. Photo: Bloomberg
Borrower who was hit with 72 per cent service charge on HK$250,000 loan among victims of unscrupulous money lending practices in Hong Kong
- Intermediary said loan of HK$250,000 had been arranged but a service fee of HK$180,000 would be charged, leaving just HK$70,000 for borrower
- Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog releases study on borrowing with an analysis of more than 300 complaints against money lenders
