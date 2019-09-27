Is a complete overhaul of Hong Kong’s housing system a bridge too far for politicians? Illustration: SCMP
There is shortage of ideas to boost land for affordable homes in Hong Kong. But do Carrie Lam and Beijing have the political will to overhaul the system?
- In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
- In this third instalment, we look at the high land price system that has contributed to today's problem of unaffordable housing and the array of solutions available to the government if a complete overhaul is a bridge too far
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Scapegoats or scoundrels? Why ties between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons are unravelling amid protest crisis
- In this second instalment, we examine the close ties between the city’s property tycoons and Beijing, and how a recalibration might be due
Topic | Hong Kong protests
