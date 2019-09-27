Channels

Is a complete overhaul of Hong Kong’s housing system a bridge too far for politicians? Illustration: SCMP
Hong Kong economy

There is shortage of ideas to boost land for affordable homes in Hong Kong. But do Carrie Lam and Beijing have the political will to overhaul the system?

  • In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
  • In this third instalment, we look at the high land price system that has contributed to today's problem of unaffordable housing and the array of solutions available to the government if a complete overhaul is a bridge too far
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Joyce Ng

Joyce Ng  

Updated: 9:36am, 27 Sep, 2019

A marriage of convenience between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons may be seeing the end of its honeymoon. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

Scapegoats or scoundrels? Why ties between Beijing and Hong Kong’s property tycoons are unravelling amid protest crisis

  • In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
  • In this second instalment, we examine the close ties between the city’s property tycoons and Beijing, and how a recalibration might be due
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 8:06am, 26 Sep, 2019

