The government has launched a training programme to help upskill those in Hong Kong who are out of work or struggling to find reliable employment. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong government launches HK$300 million scheme to help retrain city’s workforce amid anti-government protests and US-China trade war
- Dozens of free training courses will be available for about 10,000 unemployed and those in vulnerable work
- Those who complete the programmes could receive allowances of up to HK$16,000
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Anti-government protesters use fire extinguisher in Tsing Yi Station on 22 September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong hoteliers issue SOS as plunging rates reach US$9 a night and occupancy hits 20 per cent amid protests
- At monthly rate of HK$5,980, three-star Winland 800 Hotel in protest-hit Tsing Yi cheaper than subdivided flats
- Government should allow long-term leasing and sale of hotel rooms as this would also solve housing problem, Best Western owner says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
