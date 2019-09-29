Industry experts predict a sharp decline in business as tourist arrivals are expected to tumble around 30 per cent during the golden week this year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests leave ‘golden week’ tourist boom in tatters as visitor arrivals during Chinese holiday period are set to be slashed by a third
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says he foresees the number of tourists will fall significantly on National Day
- Tourism lawmaker Yiu Si-wing considers this worst hit to industry during golden week since 2003 Sars outbreak
