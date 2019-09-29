Channels

Industry experts predict a sharp decline in business as tourist arrivals are expected to tumble around 30 per cent during the golden week this year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong protests leave ‘golden week’ tourist boom in tatters as visitor arrivals during Chinese holiday period are set to be slashed by a third

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says he foresees the number of tourists will fall significantly on National Day
  • Tourism lawmaker Yiu Si-wing considers this worst hit to industry during golden week since 2003 Sars outbreak
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Updated: 11:38am, 29 Sep, 2019

Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Economics

Where are Chinese tourists going if they’re giving protest-hit Hong Kong a miss?

  • Singapore has emerged one of several big winners in Southeast Asia as mainland holidaymakers eye alternatives amid Hong Kong’s escalating violence
  • However, with the US-China trade war pinching purses across the region, people might be travelling, but are they spending?
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Dewey Sim

Updated: 9:49pm, 19 Sep, 2019

