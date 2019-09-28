Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned that the passage of the US rights bill would have a psychological effect on Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns US bill – the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act – could damage city’s appeal to overseas investors

  • The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act edged closer to becoming law this week after it passed committees in the House and Senate
  • Chan also warned city could slip into a ‘technical recession’ in the this quarter of the year
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 6:37pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned that the passage of the US rights bill would have a psychological effect on Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.