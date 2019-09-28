Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned that the passage of the US rights bill would have a psychological effect on Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns US bill – the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act – could damage city’s appeal to overseas investors
- The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act edged closer to becoming law this week after it passed committees in the House and Senate
- Chan also warned city could slip into a ‘technical recession’ in the this quarter of the year
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
