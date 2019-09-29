Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the government would not cut spending despite the pressure of an economic downturn. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns of deficit as Hong Kong government earns less amid protest crisis but continues to boost relief spending

  • Government originally estimated a surplus of HK$16.8 billion but the city has spent more and earned less during months of protests
  • But Chan points to reserve of more than HK$1.1 trillion and says ‘fiscal position is still sound’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 6:52pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the government would not cut spending despite the pressure of an economic downturn. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.