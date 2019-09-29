Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the government would not cut spending despite the pressure of an economic downturn. Photo: Winson Wong
Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns of deficit as Hong Kong government earns less amid protest crisis but continues to boost relief spending
- Government originally estimated a surplus of HK$16.8 billion but the city has spent more and earned less during months of protests
- But Chan points to reserve of more than HK$1.1 trillion and says ‘fiscal position is still sound’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the government would not cut spending despite the pressure of an economic downturn. Photo: Winson Wong