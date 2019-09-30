The drop in tourist footfall in August is the biggest year-on-year monthly decline for Hong Kong since the 2003 Sars outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s tourism industry endures worst August since Sars outbreak in 2003
- 3.59 million tourists visited Hong Kong in August 2019, down from 5.89 million around same time last year
- Number of visitors from mainland China showed second-biggest drop at 42 per cent to 2.78 million from 4.8 million
Topic | Tourism
The drop in tourist footfall in August is the biggest year-on-year monthly decline for Hong Kong since the 2003 Sars outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong International Airport has said it expects 2 million fewer travellers this year because of the unrest that has made things difficult for travellers. Photo: SCMP
‘Golden week’ will be a yardstick to measure the economic damage
- As the protests continue, the slump could be the worst the city has seen with gloomy prediction for this week’s National Day holiday
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong International Airport has said it expects 2 million fewer travellers this year because of the unrest that has made things difficult for travellers. Photo: SCMP