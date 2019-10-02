Channels

Shards of glass cover the pavement after radical elements of the protest movement target the Miniso branch in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Yujing Liu
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong protests: retailers counting cost after hard-core demonstrators ravage shops during National Day mayhem

  • Clear-up operation under way after Tuesday’s widespread violence leaves shop windows smashed and interiors trashed
  • Residents of hard-hit communities fear more chaos with anti-government unrest showing no sign of easing
Yujing Liu

Updated: 1:35pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protester shot by police, trail of destruction across Hong Kong, while Beijing celebrates National Day

  • Violence erupts across the city after tens of thousands of demonstrators defy ban to take to the streets in the afternoon
  • Tensions escalate after officer shoots teenage secondary student in chest, leaving him in critical condition
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:03pm, 2 Oct, 2019

