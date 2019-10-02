Shops have resorted to heavy discounting to ease the drop in sales brought about by civil unrest in the city and the US-China trade war. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong retail sales suffer worst decline on record amid anti-government protests and US-China trade war
- Value of sales plunges 23 per cent to HK$29.4 billion in August, compared with same month last year
- Government says year-on-year fall is steeper than the drop recorded during Asian Financial Crisis
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Shops have resorted to heavy discounting to ease the drop in sales brought about by civil unrest in the city and the US-China trade war. Photo: Nora Tam