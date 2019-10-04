Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Li Ka-shing (left) on March 27 at the inauguration of a Buddhist art museum in Tai Po. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Tycoon Li Ka-shing donates HK$1 billion to help Hong Kong businesses survive city’s protest crisis and slowing global economy

  • Li Ka Shing Foundation says fund will complement government’s relief measures – but details yet to be worked out
  • Expert says fund could help companies in the tourism and retail sectors, such as travel agencies and coach operators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 5:33pm, 4 Oct, 2019

A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP
Politics

Anti-mask law targeting Hong Kong protesters could come into force by midnight on Friday, as government considers invoking emergency powers

  • Executive Council to discuss possibility of giving police power to demand anyone wearing a mask in public removes it
  • Breaking law could result in person being sent to jail for up to a year, but pro-establishment groups want that to be 10 years
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Oct, 2019

