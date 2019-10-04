Li Ka-shing (left) on March 27 at the inauguration of a Buddhist art museum in Tai Po. Photo: Nora Tam
Tycoon Li Ka-shing donates HK$1 billion to help Hong Kong businesses survive city’s protest crisis and slowing global economy
- Li Ka Shing Foundation says fund will complement government’s relief measures – but details yet to be worked out
- Expert says fund could help companies in the tourism and retail sectors, such as travel agencies and coach operators
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP
Anti-mask law targeting Hong Kong protesters could come into force by midnight on Friday, as government considers invoking emergency powers
- Executive Council to discuss possibility of giving police power to demand anyone wearing a mask in public removes it
- Breaking law could result in person being sent to jail for up to a year, but pro-establishment groups want that to be 10 years
