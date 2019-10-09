Hong Kong featured in the top 10 in a record eight areas in this year’s competitiveness report from the the World Economic Forum. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong climbs to third in World Economic Forum’s competitiveness rankings, but judicial independence and press freedom ‘decline’
- City rises up league table, although performance based on data provided before outbreak of protests
- Report downgrades media freedom and judicial independence, but city remains a global leader in latter
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong featured in the top 10 in a record eight areas in this year’s competitiveness report from the the World Economic Forum. Photo: Roy Issa