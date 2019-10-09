Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The shutters came down on this Wan Chai restaurant for the final time as it joined a growing number that could not survive the economic downturn that has hit Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Thousands left out of work as hundreds of Hong Kong restaurants close against backdrop of anti-government protests and tourism downturn

  • Food and drink sector suffering as number of visitors to city plummets against backdrop of civil unrest
  • Industry figures urge government to provide subsidies for struggling businesses
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 5:38pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The shutters came down on this Wan Chai restaurant for the final time as it joined a growing number that could not survive the economic downturn that has hit Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.