Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

About one-fifth of the Hongkongers surveyed showed no confidence in Beijing and the city’s overcrowded living conditions. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy

More than 40 per cent of Hongkongers want to emigrate amid ongoing protests, survey finds

  • According to Chinese University survey, 42.3 per cent respondents want to move abroad permanently, compared with 34 per cent in December last year
  • Most people want to move to Canada, Australia or Taiwan citing factors such as ‘political disputes’ and ‘lack of democracy’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

About one-fifth of the Hongkongers surveyed showed no confidence in Beijing and the city’s overcrowded living conditions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.