About one-fifth of the Hongkongers surveyed showed no confidence in Beijing and the city’s overcrowded living conditions. Photo: AFP
More than 40 per cent of Hongkongers want to emigrate amid ongoing protests, survey finds
- According to Chinese University survey, 42.3 per cent respondents want to move abroad permanently, compared with 34 per cent in December last year
- Most people want to move to Canada, Australia or Taiwan citing factors such as ‘political disputes’ and ‘lack of democracy’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
