Model Zoie Tung poses at an outdoor installation in Tung Chung. Hong Kong’s arrival numbers were down more than 50 per cent in the first week of October. Photo: Winson Wong
Resources for scrapped Hong Kong tourist events – such as Cyclothon and Wine & Dine Festival – could be redeployed to struggling travel sector, commerce chief Edward Yau says
- Yau says city officials focused on how to help tourism industry ride out the anti-government protest crisis
- Points to resources for small and medium-sized enterprises and the Hong Kong Tourism Board as options for redistribution
Topic | Tourism
Model Zoie Tung poses at an outdoor installation in Tung Chung. Hong Kong’s arrival numbers were down more than 50 per cent in the first week of October. Photo: Winson Wong