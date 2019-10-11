The MTR Corporation will offer rental adjustment proposals to small and medium-sized enterprises which were affected by the anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
MTR Corp and Airport Authority plan to offer rent cuts to retailers affected by Hong Kong protests
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan urges private landlords to come up with measures to help retailers overcome slump
- Hysan Development and Swire Properties have already confirmed rent cuts, while Link Reit and some other malls have also agreed to help retailers
