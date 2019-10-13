Tourists on the Hong Kong Dolphin Watch tour around Lantau Island on October 9. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sharp drop in foreign visitors keen to spot Hong Kong’s endangered pink dolphins, as tourism slump caused by protests takes its toll
- Struggling tour operator Dolphin Watch appeals to locals and visitors to help it stay in business
- Only 32 pink dolphins were spotted in Hong Kong waters last year, down from 188 in 2003
Tourists on the Hong Kong Dolphin Watch tour around Lantau Island on October 9. Photo: Xiaomei Chen