Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the government will listen to views of various quarters with an open attitude to improve governance. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong chief secretary appeals to opposition lawmakers to cooperate in boosting city’s economy and improving people’s livelihoods

  • The government hopes to work with all lawmakers on the basis of mutual respect, tolerance, and rationality, Matthew Cheung writes on his blog
  • This year’s policy address will aim to improve people’s livelihoods and promote Hong Kong’s development, he says.
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 8:38pm, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the government will listen to views of various quarters with an open attitude to improve governance. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.