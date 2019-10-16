Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Low tide in the abandoned village of Chek Keng, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong economy

How an abandoned village deep in a Hong Kong country park, inaccessible by road and poorly served by ferries, could be saved

  • Chek Keng village sits on lowland facing East Arm Bay and used to be surrounded by 1.5 million square feet of farmland
  • Rural body proposes revitalisation project which they say will be ‘win-win’
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Low tide in the abandoned village of Chek Keng, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.