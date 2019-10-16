Hong Kong has one of the world’s least affordable property markets. Photo: Martin Chan
First-time homebuyers in Hong Kong can aim for pricier flats as city’s leader Carrie Lam announces measures to relax mortgage rules but critics slam move
- Government-backed agency will relax the ceiling on mortgage financing schemes for first-home buyers
- Urban Renewal Authority also given new mission of building more subsidised housing, including starter homes
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her policy address on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Cash injection welcome but details needed, says sports officials after Carrie Lam’s policy address
- Hong Kong’s Chief Executive promises in her policy address to increase its annual subsidies ‘progressively’ to NSAs
- Elite training grants for athletes will also increase as they prepare for 2020 Tokyo Games
