Protesters vandalise a BestMart 360 store in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: 59 Best Mart 360 shops vandalised in recent months, company reveals
- Company says it is discussing the issue with insurer and will have to ‘bear the corresponding economic losses’ if it does not receive compensation
- Firm has become a target of radicals who accuse it of having ties to gangs that have clashed with protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters vandalise a BestMart 360 store in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong