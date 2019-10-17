Agricultural land in Hong Kong bordering the city of Shenzhen. Photo: EPA
No increase in compensation for landlords whose plots are seized by Hong Kong government for public housing, development chief says
- Secretary for Development Michael Wong says current rate at HK$1,389.6 per square foot is ‘very much enough’
- Rural affairs body Heung Yee Kuk earlier opposed move, with rural leaders warning they will block public developments in New Territories
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Agricultural land in Hong Kong bordering the city of Shenzhen. Photo: EPA